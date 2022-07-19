We already know that Samsung is all ready to launch its new foldable phones soon. Some latest reports have revealed that the company will launch them in the coming month. It seems like Samsung has started sending the invitation to the Unpacked Samsung event. According to that, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 will launch on August 10.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 to Launch on August 10

A famous leakster, Evan Blass shared a blurry image of an invitation to a Samsung event. The invite features a new Samsung foldable phone and the date “August 10, 2022.”

Among the upcoming foldable phones, there is not much information available about the Galaxy Z Flip 4. However, we only know that the upcoming foldable device will likely have a flat, metal frame and at least two cameras on the back.

The previous rumours have revealed that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Fold 4 will also be unveiled at the event. Moreover, the company will also launch two new smartwatches, the Galaxy Watch 5 and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. Finally, the company will also launch the new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at the event.

Last year, Samsung has launched the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 on August 11. So it is pretty assumable that the upcoming foldable devices will launch in August too.

