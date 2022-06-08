Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 May come with a 1 TB Storage

Lately we have been getting quite a few leaks about the Galaxy Z Fold 4. The recent leak is about the storage capacity of the foldable device. According to the leaks the device is coming with 1TB internal storage capacity.

The Galaxy Foldable is have two variants on the basis of their internal storage. The base model is coming with the 512 GB storage. The last year Galaxy Z Fold 3 second variant had the storage capacity of 512 GB, the Z Fold 4 is getting double the storage capacity. This increase in the storage capacity is a good tiding for those who are more into storing everything on their device.

Regarding the price nothing can be said as we have got no comment from the company. An assumption can be made by comparing the prices of the last year Z Fold3. The Galaxy Z Fold3 with 512 GB storage capacity was launched at $1,899. This year if the base model with 512 GB storage is priced the same as the last year 512 GB model, then the price of the 1 TB will be somewhere close to $ 1,999 or $2,099

The Foldable Z Fold 4 is coming with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The battery size is said to be 4,400 mAh. The device is said to be lighter in weight than the Fold 3.

One of the evident reason why the device is coming with such a big storage is the device comes without a microSD card slot/ support. But there are people who are not bothered with the storage capacity and to them the 512 GB storage is more than enough. So keeping two options in the device is good step by the Samsung Company.

The company till now has not yet confirmed or refused any of these news, so there is a good chance that what we get is completely against our expectations. So stay connected with us for further details.

