Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 & Z Flip 4 price leak is a nasty surprise

Foldable smartphones have conquered the world since most of the people have shifted to them making them look funky. However, prices were the major hurdle, since not everyone could afford extremely overprices smartphones. Due to this reason, while the smartphones were performing extremely well, due to the pricing issue, the Korean company witness less sales in these devices which included Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip Lines. To skyrocket foldable smartphone production, Samsung decided dramatic price cut on Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip lines. While this year, we are more interested in Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 & Z Flip 4 price but for coming to my point I need to tell what happened last year.

well, abruptly, Samsung Galaxy Fold 3 price dropped to $200 to $1,799 in an effort to help people buy the devices last year. On the other hand, Galaxy Z Flip 3 price cut was really unexpected since it was $999, down from $1,449 for the previous generation.

While the overall move looked quite dramatic, Samsung’s’ mission was accomplished. The company enjoyed five time more sales to Z Folds and astonishing 40 times more after this move to Z Flips. Due to this move, people were quite happy that this time once again, they will be able to enjoy price cuts in new devices but it turned the other way round. While we had expected that the next generation of foldable phones will get a price cut the new retailer price leak reveals a new story.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 & Z Flip 4 price is Higher Than Expected

A listings from the European retailer shows a great price increase of these units. One again, unexpectedly, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 256 GB will be priced at t €1,864. This is an approximate increase of $65 when compared to the equivalent model of last year’s flagship.

Other than this, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 will get smaller increase and will be prices €1,080 which is the rise of about $31.50 from the last year.

While these are the listings from retailor, it may vary. However one thig is sure, this time we should put more money for purchasing Samsung’s upcoming device since the company is not generous this time like last year.

