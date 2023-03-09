Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 External Screen Size Revealed

Advertisement

The highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 has been in the pipeline of rumors for months. We have been getting a lot of rumors and leaks regarding this upcoming foldable phone regularly. The tech giant, Samsung unveiled its predecessor back in August 2022 which came with a 6.2″ cover display. However, according to a reliable tipster, Galaxy Z Fold 4’s successor will also pack a 6.2″ external screen. The point worth mentioning here is that the tipster didn’t say anything about the panel’s resolution, so it is still not clear whether it will be the same as the Fold4’s or different.

Galaxy Z Fold 5 External Screen Size Surfaced Online

The point worth mentioning here is that the tipster also claimed to know most specifications of the Galaxy Z Fold5 and Galaxy Z Flip5 together with the design of the two foldable smartphones. He said that the duo’s design had been finalized and will not be changed. However, let me tell you that Galaxy Z Fold5’s specs sheet is yet to surface online. According to a report from last month, the Fold5’s storage options will be the same as the Galaxy Z Fold4:

256GB

512GB

1TB

The upcoming Samsung Foldable phone is also rumored to come with a new hinge design in order to hide the display crease. It is tipped to already undergoing final tests.

The new hinge design for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will help the phone to fold perfectly without leaving a gap between the two halves of the phone. No doubt, this hinge is quite expensive to manufacture. However, Samsung seems to be confident enough in its foldable phone sales to adopt this pricier design for mass production.