Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 & Z Flip 5 Have Made Their Way To Rumor Mill

Samsung is all set to launch its highly anticipated foldable phones this year. The upcoming foldable phones by the company include Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4. These handsets have not made their way to the market yet. The interesting piece of news is that we’re already hearing about its next set of foldable phones, Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5. Rumors about Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 have been swirling around hinting at a few specs.

Recently, we got our hands on a report by the Korean publication The Elec. It clearly states that Samsung is drastically cutting shipping targets for the ZFold 5 and Z Flip 5 . If it came out to be true then it means that the company has a plan to sell fewer foldable phones in 2023 compared to this year and the previous ones.

According to sources, Samsung has set an overall target of 10 million units for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5. Out of this whole figure, only two million units of the former are expected to be circulated by the company. On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 targeted shipments will be eight million units. In addition to that, the reports revealed that the company has set a target of 15 million units for the upcoming Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4.

If we talk about the specs of the upcoming handsets, The Elec has also shared some specs of the Galaxy Z Fold 5. It is expected that Z Fold 5 will house three cameras at the back, including Samsung’s 50MP GN3 sensor. Moreover, the phone could also have a 12MP front-facing selfie snapper.

The upcoming smartphone Galaxy Z Fold 4 is also expected to come with three rear cameras, including a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide shooter, and a 12MP 3x telephoto lens. So, it is expected that Samsung would keep the same setup on the Z Fold 5. Both Fold 5 and Flip 5 are expected to run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC that’s expected to debut at the end of the year. There had been no further rumors or updates regarding these handsets yet. Let’s see what comes next. Till then, stay tuned for more updates.

Also Read: Unfold Your World with Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G