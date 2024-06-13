Exciting new details about Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6 have leaked, revealing not only changes to the device’s size but also a fashionable array of colours. Renowned smartphone leaker Evan Blass has shared information about the increased size of the cover and main display, as well as the stylish colour options that will be available when the foldable hits the market.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: Bigger Displays and Stylish Colours Leaked

Bigger and Better Displays

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 will feature larger displays both on the cover and the main screen. While specific measurements have not yet been confirmed, the larger screens are expected to enhance the user experience by providing more space for multitasking and media consumption. This improvement is likely to be a significant selling point for the new model, appealing to both tech enthusiasts and professionals who rely on their devices for productivity.

Fashionable Colour Choices

Samsung is also stepping up its game in terms of colour options for the Galaxy Z Fold 6. According to Evan Blass, five base colours will be available across the premium foldable range: navy, pink, silver shadow, white, and crafted black. Notably, the white and crafted black colours will be exclusive to Samsung’s website. This strategic move is likely to drive a significant number of sales directly through Samsung’s online store, as these colours are incredibly popular among consumers.

Pricing Details

Alongside the colour and size updates, information about the pricing of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 in the US has also surfaced. According to SmartPrix, the new model will cost more than its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Fold 5. The 256 GB model will cost around $1,899, the 512 GB model at $2,019, and the 1 TB model at $2,259. This $100 price increase reflects the enhancements and new features introduced in the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Upcoming Launch

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 will be official at a Galaxy Unpacked event in early July, alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 6. This highly anticipated event will provide further details and confirm the leaked information about the new foldable devices. With its larger displays and stylish colour options, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will make a significant impact in the foldable smartphone market.

