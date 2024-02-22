Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 To Boast Titanium Build: Leak
When it comes to foldable phones, Samsung dominated the foldable market with its highly anticipated Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip series. Now, the company has been working on a new member of the Fold series: Galaxy Z Fold 6. Many leaks and rumors have been swirling around regarding the Z Fold 6. Some of the latest leaks highlight the key specs of the upcoming foldable phone. Let’s dig into what they reveal.
Leaked Galaxy Z Fold 6 Specs
Dissecting the latest leaks, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is tipped to miss out on an internal slot to house the S Pen. The upcoming phone may retain the overall camera megapixel count just like the Fold 5. However, the under-display camera on the inner display is anticipated to improve.
According to the leaks, the cover display will be 6.4 inches diagonally, up from the 6.2-inch cover display on the Fold 5. The Fold 6 is expected to be wider, with a 20:9 aspect ratio for the cover screen. There will be a change in the shape due to the internal screen’s aspect ratio. It will mark it up to be a bit more squarish at 1.08:1 as compared to its predecessor. Moreover, Z Fold 6 is stated to be “much thinner and lighter.” It will be just 11mm when folded with sharper edges, similar to what we see on the latest flagship Galaxy S24 Ultra. Another prominent feature could be the titanium build. Samsung may swap the aluminum frame present on the Fold 5.
Samsung will use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC in the upcoming phone. It will boast a slightly larger 4,600mAh battery compared to the 4,400mAh battery on the Fold 5. Overall, Galaxy Z Fold 6 will be a significantly different product from its predecessor. Let’s wait and watch what comes next. Stay tuned!
