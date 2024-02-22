Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 To Boast Titanium Build: Leak

When it comes to foldable phones, Samsung dominated the foldable market with its highly anticipated Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip series. Now, the company has been working on a new member of the Fold series: Galaxy Z Fold 6. Many leaks and rumors have been swirling around regarding the Z Fold 6. Some of the latest leaks highlight the key specs of the upcoming foldable phone. Let’s dig into what they reveal.

Leaked Galaxy Z Fold 6 Specs

Dissecting the latest leaks, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is tipped to miss out on an internal slot to house the S Pen. The upcoming phone may retain the overall camera megapixel count just like the Fold 5. However, the under-display camera on the inner display is anticipated to improve.