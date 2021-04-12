The Korean manufacturer, Samsung has just announced that it is not going to launch Galaxy Z Fold Lite this year. It means the company will be relying on two foldable devices instead of three. Galaxy Z Fold Lite Launch delay will not be pleasing for users who were waiting to get their hands on the semi-economical device.

It means we would be able to see the successors of Galaxy Z fold 2 and Z Flip 5G. Sadly, the people having less budget were expecting to buy Z fold lite in 2021 but it seems they will have to wait for another year. Though Samsung foldable phones were not a big success last year, the company has high hopes for its devices. These devices will roll out in July as per the rumors however company has not shared any such details.

Usually, Note is considered the most bought series every year, but this year the company is replacing it with Z series handsets. Many tech-savvy people believe that the company is taking this step in order to have equal sales of new foldable line-ups like that of the Note series while there is another school of thought who believe that the company is only promoting foldable phones and want to bring people towards latest technology.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Lite Launch Delayed for Indefinite Time

These new additions (foldable phone) to the market will be quite expensive. The company should launch a budget-friendly smartphone as well as it will help it beat the competition posed by Xiaomi, Google, Oppo, and Vivo. Keeping in view this, we cannot comment why the company took this step, however, Galaxy Z Fold lite would have captured a greater market.

The company had officially announced the launch of Z Fold to be March 2021 which was delayed to 2021 end. Since users are not given any tentative date, it means the launch of the device is delayed to an indefinite time. The main reason behind its delay can be chip shortage. Many smartphone manufacturers including Samsung are struggling with this issues . To cope with it, the White House is going to hold a semiconductor summit with the industry leaders over the ship shortage issue.

