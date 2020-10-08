Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 Change the Shape of the Future Samsung’s third generation foldable device, pairing a stunning and bold design with refined engineering

Pre-orders for the all-new Galaxy Z Fold2 are now live. The latest device in Samsung’s Galaxy Fold lineup, the Galaxy Z Fold2 features an innovative design, a 7.6” Unfolded 120 Hz Super Smooth AMOLED display, a pro-grade triple camera setup and a Snapdragon 865+ processor with a 4500mAh battery to power all your needs. Pre-orders come with a pair of Galaxy Buds Live worth PKR 35,000 absolutely free.

New Refined Design

The Galaxy Z Fold2 pairs bold design with advanced engineering so you can feel confident using it every day.

Complete and Immersive Content Experiences

A 7.6″ Unfolded Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex Display with a 22.5:18 ratio gives you screen real estate like never before, while the 120Hz Super smooth display allows for smooth scrolling and gameplay.

The Gorilla Glass Victus protected 6.2” Cover Screen’s Super AMOLED Infinity O-Display with a 25:9 ratio allows for maximum usability, reducing the need to flip open the screen every time you want to use the device.

Colours

The Galaxy Z Fold2 is available in two colours – Mystic Bronze and Mystic Black – no matter what your preference, there is a Galaxy Z Fold2 to match your premium lifestyle.

Uninterrupted Power

The Galaxy Z Fold2 is powered by a Snapdragon 865+ chipset with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal memory to fuel all your needs.

The 4500mAh intelligent battery is supported by 10W Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 as well as Super-Fast Charging at 25W, along with Power Share, so that you always have power on tap.

A Device That is as Flexible and Productive as You Are

The Galaxy Z Fold2 comes with a pro-grade, triple-camera setup along with a front-camera and a cover-camera and 4K video recording to ensure that you never miss the right shot. And for when you are busy rocking out, the hands-free video recording makes sure that you’re always in focus, even when you’re moving.

Features to Support Your Creativity

Dual Preview allows the user to utilize both the Main and Cover screen at the same time, so that both the photographer as well as the subject can see what’s being captured.

Flagship Camera Features

The Galaxy Z Fold2’s camera offers flagship-level camera quality and control. With the innovative Zoom Speed Control feature, you can add dramatic effect to your videos by controlling the speed at which the frame zooms into (or out of) the subject.

The Single Take Mode uses AI to let you shoot a video for several seconds and then present you with a variety of formats, along with the best shot for you based on the scene.

The upgraded AI stabilizes and smooths out footage for unshakably good shots.

Security and Durability:

The Galaxy Z Fold2 is kept secure by a Knox-protected Capacitive Fingerprint Sensor, so only you can access it.

The Fold2 employs a state-of-the-art unrivalled Hideaway Hinge technology, ensuring that the clean lines of the device are never obstructed.

Sweeper fibres embedded in the hinge ensure that no dust or other particles can make their way into the device and damage your device.

AVAILABILITY

Starting October 05, 2020, the Galaxy Z Fold2 will be widely available for pre-order at PKR 339,999. Pre-orders also receive Galaxy Buds Live worth 35,000 PKR free with each unit of Galaxy Z Fold2.