Samsung had an event earlier this month and revealed the Note 20 series along with other phones. In the event, the company has introduced Galaxy Z Fold2, though not with as many details as we’d like. However, Samsung is now having an event on September 1 to release the price and the rest of the spec sheet. However now, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 shows off in New Hands-on Video revealing the design of it.

First of all, the look of the phone is just WOW. There is a crease in the middle of the main display, it could be due to the lighting. Moreover, the Flex Mode which premiered on the Galaxy Z Flip and is now coming on the Z Fold2. Dut to its redesigned hinge, you can fold the phone almost in every position.

You can see Flex Mode in action in the split camera app as well. You can clearly see the menus and toggles on the bottom half whereas there is the only viewfinder at the top of the screen. Additionally, the phone will come with the 6.2-inch outside display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Moreover, Samsung has revealed that the coming foldable phone will have the internal screen size is 7.6” now and the display also incorporates Ultra Thing Glass (UTG) for improved image quality. On the other hand, it has a 6.2” larger external screen.

If we talk about its screen, the inner screen will have a Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel with 120 Hz refresh rate. The panel has 1,768 x 2,208 px resolution. Interestingly, the phone does not have a notch this time. There is a punch hole to house the selfie camera.