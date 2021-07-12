Samsung is having an event on August 11 to launch its number of devices including Galaxy Z Fold3, Z Flip3 and Galaxy Watch 4. The devices have already been certified at different markets ahead of their arrival. Now, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 Appears on TENAA with some key specs.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 Appears on TENAA with key specs

The phone has appeared on TENAA with the model number SM-F9260. The listing revealed that the smartphone will be thinner than its predecessor with 6.4 mm thickness when the device is unfolded. The Fold3 should also have an improved hinge, removing the air gap between both sides.

The full dimensions of the phone are 128.1 x 158.2 x 6.4 mm when folded. The footprint is pretty much the same as the previous phone. The TENAA listing also confirms that it will have a 6.2” cover display and a 4,500 mAh battery. It will also run Android 11 out of the box.

Additionally, Galaxy Z Fold3 will be powered by a Snapdragon 888 chipset. It will have 12 GB of RAM and an ultra-wide camera with autofocus. According to previous leaks, the biggest change in the new phone will be the under-display camera.

TENAA has also listed the SM-F7110, which is the Galaxy Z Flip3, but there is no information about the phone on the listing.

Check Also: Samsung to launch the Galaxy Z Flip3 Lite Alongside Flip3



