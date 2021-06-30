Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 and Fold3 are in news for quite some time. Previously, we have come across the official-looking renders of Z Flip3. Now, it’s time for Galaxy Z Fold3. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 Design and Colours Revealed in latest leak.

First of all, the upcoming phone will be available in three colours – Black, Green and a gradient white and pink finish. All these colours will appear to have a matte surface on the rear panel.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 Design and Colours Revealed

The leaked images also show a punch-hole outer camera. According to previous reports, it will be a 10MP sensor, while on the unfolding inner display we should see a 16MP under-display camera. Overall, the phone will have a triple camera setup at the back. Unfortunately, there will be no periscope and IR sensors. Additionally, the Galaxy Z Fold3 has a capacitive fingerprint scanner and a volume rocker on the right side.

Furthermore, the phone will have a 7.55-inch inner foldable display and a 6.23-inch outer display. Both displays will have a 120Hz refresh rate.

According to the previous leaks, the upcoming phone will come with a Snapdragon 888 SoC with 12GB or 16GB of RAM. But we could also see Exynos 2100 or a newer, more powerful variant of it. Anyhow, the phone will come with 256GB or 512GB of storage.

The Galaxy Z Fold3 is rumoured to support the S Pen. Finally, there will be a 4,400mAh battery with 25W wireless and 15W wireless charging.

We are quite sure that Samsung will launch Galaxy Z Fold3 alongside the Z Flip3, Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Buds2 in August.

