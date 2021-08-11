Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 & Z Flip3 are Now Water Resistant & Durable

The previous generation of the Samsung Foldable smartphones, the Z Fold2, and the Z Flip were amazing phones but, most of the consumers had concerns about their durability. Samsung worked the last year hard enough to make it possible to address those consumer requests about the foldable smartphones and offered quite reasonable solutions. And honestly, they did it really well alongside other enhanced multitasking that made it really fun to own and use the foldable smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and the Z Flip3 5G.

Slimmer, Premium & Durable Body

Both new Z Foldable Series smartphones are slightly slimmer and lighter this time around. These are smartphones packed with the latest and greatest technology and a design that stands out and much more. Both smartphones have iconic designs that make them stand out specifically the Z Flip3.

There is a major improvement on the main screens of these Galaxy foldable devices. Samsung has added a new protective film on the main screens which is 80% more durable and a lot more scratch-resistant than the Z Fold2 and the Z Flip.

The cover screen and the rear glass are also equipped with the toughest Gorilla Glass Victus, that’s a plus considering the durability of these devices. You still need to take a little more care of your foldable smartphone compared to a traditional smartphone but all the protection upgrades keep it more scratch-resistant and durable.

The metal frame on the outside and the hinge are made of the new Armor Aluminum, which is 10% more durable and Samsung claim that it is the strongest material ever used on a smartphone. We are glad that Samsung addressed the durability concerns that we along with other smartphone tech enthusiasts and reviewers had in the past regarding the foldable technology. With time, we’ll know how well do these new Galaxy Z Flip3 5G and the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G perform and last.

Water Resistance

Both the Z Fold3 5G and the Z Flip3 5G are water-resistant (first on any foldable smartphone) and are rated IPX8 and can last in up to 1.5 meters of water for up to 30 minutes. Although Samsung mentioned that consumers shouldn’t use it on beaches and pools as it isn’t dust resistant.

Premium craftsmanship and durability at the same time so that the foldable smartphones are as durable as our traditional flagships. Samsung made sure that you are not sacrificing anything as you move to foldable technology, instead, you get more.

We'll test these smartphones and review them in our video reviews on our YouTube channel.