Just recently, Samsung has successfully launched the Galaxy S22 series. Now, most of the Samsung leaks will focus on the next big announcements in Samsung’s product lineup which is the Galaxy Z series foldable. Now, it is time for Galaxy Z Fold4 to come. The new leaks reveal that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 will come with a built-in S Pen just like the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 to Feature built-in S Pen

See Also: Samsung Abides by its Promise and Offers 4 Generations of OS upgrades to its Users

The leak comes courtesy of unnamed sources who predict the built-in S Pen will be a key selling point for the new Z Fold4. The previous reports also revealed that Samsung will retain the overall look of its current Z Fold3 with a 7.56-inch foldable display and a 6.19-inch external screen.

The new report suggests Samsung will look to improve the durability of the Z Fold4. Moreover, the upcoming foldable phone will come with an improved folding screen with a less noticeable crease this time around. On the other hand, some reports are also claiming that Z Flip4 will reportedly arrive with a 6.7-inch main screen and a 1.9-inch external one. The source suggests Samsung will aim to ship around 13 million foldables in 2022.

All these are still rumours. We will definitely know more about the upcoming foldable devices in the coming days. So stay tuned for more updates.

Check Also: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra offers the Ultimate and Most Premium S Series Experience Yet