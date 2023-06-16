Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 Leaks in Official Promotional Image

Samsung will officially unveil the Galaxy Z Fold5 in the last week of July at an Unpacked event in Seoul, Korea. The phone has already appeared in a bunch of leaks. Now for the first time, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 appeared in the official promotional image.

The tagline for Fold5 will be “Unfold your world”, which works but is pretty low-effort considering the overuse of the word “fold” in campaigns for previous Folds.

Anyhow, the long-rumoured and way overdue gapless hinge is in view. The subtle design changes include more refined edges, a sleek camera cutout, and a new hinge design that makes the device thinner and reduces the gap between the panels.

Overall, its design is very similar to the Fold4, including the number of cameras and their positioning. The speakers are in the same places too, as are the power and volume buttons. The S Pen is present in the render in order to remind you that the device supports it.

The Galaxy Z Fold5 will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy SoC, just like the Galaxy S23 family. Moreover, It will feature a 7.6-inch foldable display with QHD+ resolution and a 6.2-inch Full HD+ cover display. The device will also feature a 4,400mAh battery with 45W fast charging.

