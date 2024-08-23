Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 Slim Launch Date and Camera Specs Leaked

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Z Fold6 Slim will get notable improvements in the camera compared to the standard version and a sleek design. The report from GalaxyClub suggests that the Fold6 Slim will arrive with a 10MP selfie camera on the cover screen along with a 12MP ultrawide camera on the back side, as we have already seen in the standard Galaxy Z Fold6. However, one substantial difference is that the 4MP under-display selfie camera is rumored to be replaced by a 5 MP under-display selfie camera in the slim variant.

The model number of the Galaxy Z Fold6 Slim is SM-F958N and is codenamed Q6A. It is expected to launch in South Korea on September 25, 2024. The foldable smartphone will be available in black color and rumors suggest that it will be priced around $2,090.

As the name suggests, the Fold6 Slim has a thinner profile, measuring just 10mm, which is 2.1mm slimmer than the standard Fold6. Still, the rumors indicate that the Fold6 Slim will offer larger screens despite a reduction in width, with a 6.5-inch cover display and an 8-inch folding display.

Samsung has reportedly removed S Pen support and the 0.3mm film necessary for its functionality, to manage such a design. In addition, the company has worked closely with Samsung Electro-Mechanics and Samsung Display to reduce the size and thickness of different components, including the display panel and camera module.

