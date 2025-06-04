Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 and Flip7 Lineup: Colours, Storage Options, and a New Budget Foldable Revealed

Samsung has officially started teasing its next-generation foldable phones. As expected, new leaks have now surfaced, revealing key details about the upcoming devices. This year, Samsung is set to launch not just updated models but also a more budget-friendly foldable. According to the latest leak, Samsung will launch four foldable devices in total. These include the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, and possibly a high-end Galaxy Z Fold 7 Ultra. The leak also revealed the colours and storage options of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 and Flip7 lineup.

Galaxy Z Fold7: The Premium Colours

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 appears to be the most premium and versatile device in the lineup. It will reportedly come in three storage and RAM configurations. The base model will offer 12GB RAM with either 256GB or 512GB of storage. A higher-end model will come with 16GB RAM and 1TB of storage.

In terms of colours, the Fold 7 is expected to launch in four shades:

Silver Shadow

Blue Shadow

Jetblack

Coralred

These options give users more variety, whether they prefer a classic or bold look.

Galaxy Z Flip 7: Stylish and Compact

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 will also arrive in three configurations. The entry-level version is expected to have 8GB of RAM with 128GB of storage. Two more options with 12GB RAM paired with 256GB and 512GB of storage will also be available.

Samsung will keep the colour options limited for this model. It is expected to launch in:

Blue Shadow

White Black

This model continues the Flip series tradition with a clamshell design and trendy look.

Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE: A New Budget-Friendly Foldable

Samsung is also preparing to launch a new foldable, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE. This is a more affordable version of the Flip 7, aimed at users who want a foldable phone without the high price tag.

The Flip 7 FE will come in two memory options:

8GB RAM + 128GB storage

8GB RAM + 256GB storage

Colour choices will be simple, with just two options:

Black

White

This suggests Samsung is focusing more on affordability than flashy design for this model.

What About the Galaxy Z Fold 7 Ultra?

While the leak does not confirm the Galaxy Z Fold 7 Ultra, the teaser shared by Samsung is believed to hint at it. This Ultra model will be thinner than any previous Fold device. It could be slimmer than the Fold 6’s 5.6mm, or even the Special Edition version, which was just 4.6mm thick.

If true, it would be the thinnest foldable phone Samsung has ever created.

Launch Timeline

Samsung hasn’t officially announced the launch date yet. But since the teaser campaign has begun, we can expect the official reveal to happen soon, likely at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event in July.

With new foldables, a budget-friendly FE model, and possibly an Ultra version, Samsung seems ready to take the foldable market by storm once again in 2025.