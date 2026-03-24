A fresh leak has given us an early look at what Samsung might be planning for its next foldable flagship, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8. While the company hasn’t confirmed anything yet, the rumored specs suggest that Samsung is continuing to refine its premium foldable formula rather than completely redesigning Galaxy Z Fold8.

According to a tip shared online, the Galaxy Z Fold8 will launch sometime in July 2026. This follows Samsung’s usual release cycle, as last year’s Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 also debuted around the same time. The new model appears to focus on improving performance, durability, and camera quality.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Specs Leak: What to Expect

One of the standout features mentioned in the leak is the display setup. The Fold8 is said to come with an 8-inch main folding screen and a 6.5-inch outer cover display. Both panels are expected to support a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, which should make scrolling and animations feel fluid. Samsung may also introduce a dual-layer ultra-thin glass (UTG) design for the folding screen, along with a laser-drilled metal support plate. These changes could make the device more durable and better at handling repeated folding.

Under the hood, the Fold8 is rumored to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy processor. This chipset is expected to deliver faster performance and improved energy efficiency compared to previous generations. Combined with up to 16GB of RAM, the phone should be capable of handling multitasking, gaming, and productivity tasks with ease.

Camera improvements are also part of the leak. The Fold8 could feature a powerful 200MP main camera with a large 1/1.3-inch sensor, which may allow for better detail and low-light performance. Alongside it, there may be a 50MP ultrawide camera and a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. While these specs sound impressive, there is some confusion around the telephoto camera, as earlier rumors suggested a possible upgrade that is not reflected in this leak.

Battery life is another area that might see improvement. The device is rumored to include a 5,000 mAh battery, which would be a step up from previous models. It is also expected to support 45W wired charging, helping users recharge more quickly. In addition, Samsung may include a vapor chamber cooling system to keep temperatures under control during heavy usage.

Storage and memory options will include 12GB or 16GB of RAM. These options will come with 256GB, 512GB, or even 1TB of internal storage. This gives users flexibility depending on their needs, whether they prioritize performance or storage space.

Finally, the Fold8 will be thinner and lighter than its predecessor, which could improve comfort and portability. This has been a key focus for Samsung as it tries to make foldable devices more practical for everyday use.

As with all leaks, it’s important to remain cautious. Some details may change before the official launch. Still, if these specifications turn out to be accurate, the Galaxy Z Fold8 could be one of the most refined foldable phones Samsung has released so far.