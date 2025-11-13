Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Could Launch on December 5

Samsung is preparing to take foldable innovation to the next level with its Galaxy Z TriFold, a unique device that folds in three parts. The company has already showcased the phone at an event in South Korea, giving fans an early glimpse. However, official specifications and launch details are still under wraps.

According to recent leaks, Samsung may unveil the Galaxy Z TriFold on December 5 in South Korea. If true, this would mark one of the most ambitious smartphone releases of the year.

Galaxy Z TriFold Design and Display

The Galaxy Z TriFold is rumored to feature two displays: a 6.5-inch cover screen and a massive 10-inch internal display when fully unfolded. The outer display may reach 2,600 nits of peak brightness, while the inner screen is expected to hit 1,600 nits. These impressive numbers suggest that Samsung is prioritizing visibility and color accuracy, even in bright outdoor environments.

Leaks also mention that the foldable’s panels will have slightly different thicknesses, 3.9mm, 4mm, and 4.2mm. This uneven structure could influence how the phone folds and feels in the hand. Samsung’s engineers are likely fine-tuning the design to ensure a smooth and durable folding experience.

Galaxy Z TriFold Performance and Camera

Leaker Evan Blass shared on X (formerly Twitter) that the Galaxy Z TriFold will be powered by a Snapdragon processor. Although the specific model wasn’t confirmed, it’s expected to be either the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 or the previous Snapdragon 8 Elite found in the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

Camera leaks hint at a 200MP primary sensor, similar to Samsung’s flagship foldable lineup. This means users can expect exceptional image detail and clarity, even in challenging lighting conditions.

Battery and Other Specifications

The new foldable could pack a 5,437mAh battery, giving it enough endurance to power its dual displays throughout the day. Samsung has likely optimized its battery management software to handle the extra power demand of the triple-fold design.

If these reports are accurate, the device will not only redefine how foldables look, but also how they perform. With its large display, flagship camera, and premium hardware, it could become Samsung’s most futuristic device yet.

What to Expect Next

Samsung has yet to confirm the launch date or full specifications. However, the growing number of leaks suggests that an official reveal is near. If the Galaxy Z TriFold launches on December 5 as rumored, it could dominate headlines and set a new benchmark for next-generation foldable smartphones.