Samsung’s latest foldable smartphones have achieved a major milestone by setting a new preorder record in South Korea, especially the Galaxy Z8. The Galaxy Z8 series has become the company’s most successful smartphone launch in its home market, breaking a record that had remained unbeaten since the launch of the Galaxy Note 10 lineup in 2019.

According to Samsung, the Galaxy Z8 series received around 1.44 million preorders in South Korea. This surpassed the previous domestic preorder record of 1.38 million units, which was held by the Galaxy Note 10 series for the past seven years. The achievement highlights the growing popularity of foldable smartphones among consumers.

Samsung Galaxy Z8 Foldables Set New Preorder Record in Korea

The Galaxy Z8 lineup includes the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, and Galaxy Z Flip 8. The devices were introduced last month and are currently available for preorder in several markets. While preorders in South Korea have now closed, customers in many other countries can still place orders until August 7.

Samsung’s new foldables also outperformed the previous generation. The Galaxy Z Flip 7 series and Galaxy Z Fold 7 recorded about 1.04 million preorders in South Korea. The latest Galaxy S26 series also performed well with 1.35 million preorders, but it still fell short of the new record set by the Galaxy Z8 family.

Among the new models, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 proved to be the clear favorite. Samsung revealed that the device accounted for nearly 70% of all preorders. The strong demand suggests that many buyers are interested in the larger foldable design and its improved features.

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 introduces a new folding form factor with a more compact design. It features a 4:3 foldable display, offering a larger screen for watching videos, multitasking, reading documents, and productivity tasks. The new design appears to have attracted users looking for a premium smartphone experience.

Samsung also shared details about customer color preferences. For the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Cream and Graphite emerged as the most popular color choices. Buyers of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra preferred Graphite and Violet Shadow, while Pink and Cream were the top picks for the Galaxy Z Flip 8.

The record-breaking sales indicate that foldable smartphones are becoming more mainstream. In recent years, Samsung has continued to improve the durability, design, and usability of its foldable devices. These improvements appear to be encouraging more customers to choose foldable phones over traditional smartphones.

To attract even more buyers, Samsung is offering several preorder benefits in markets where the devices are still available for advance booking. Customers can receive up to $1,200 in savings with an eligible trade-in. Those without a trade-in can still receive a $200 credit when purchasing one of the new foldable models.

The strong preorder performance gives Samsung a positive start for the Galaxy Z8 series. If early demand continues after the official release, the company’s latest foldables could become some of its best-selling premium smartphones, further strengthening Samsung’s leadership in the global foldable phone market.