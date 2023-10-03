Samsung is poised to make a significant move in the world of gaming. The official launch is expected to take place during Samsung’s upcoming Developer Conference, scheduled for October 5th. This development is anticipated to be a game-changer for Samsung users. It will bring the immersive experience of cloud gaming directly to their fingertips through the Samsung Game Launcher.

Introducing the latest development in cloud technology: a cutting-edge cloud service that has been gradually expanding its beta phase over the past few months. Unlike its counterparts in the cloud gaming industry, which primarily focus on PC and console games, this innovative platform is specifically designed for mobile games.

In response to the implementation of ad targeting restrictions in recent years, Samsung appears to have devised a strategy aimed at recouping the revenue lost in the game-install-ad sector. The tech giant’s approach seems to be specifically tailored to address the decline in ad revenue resulting from the tightening regulations on ad targeting.

“90% of the people who have expressed interest in a game publisher’s content, via an ad, don’t actually ever get into the game. We believe that cloud streaming can do something for mobile game publishers by completely collapsing that user acquisition funnel, getting rid of the download and installing and the visit to the App Store. It can dramatically reduce, that funnel and the inefficiencies within that model”, Jong Hyuk Woo, Vice President of Samsung Game Services said in August.

Samsung faced financial challenges as smartphone sales declined in the midst of a challenging financial year financially. Samsung is actively seeking ways to boost its revenue streams amidst a slowdown in smartphone sales. The tech giant is exploring opportunities to maximize the potential of its existing hardware, aiming to overcome the current obstacles it faces. In a recent development, it appears that ads and paid game streaming have taken center stage. This emerging trend has caught the attention of many individuals and industry experts alike.

Samsung already offers the gaming hub game-streaming application for its smart TVs. However, this software simply compiles content from a variety of different streaming providers, such as Amazon Luna and Nvidia GeForce. Putting it all together, Samsung Game Launcher is basically a mobile app. This new feature within Game Launcher seems to be a cloud gaming service that operates independently. This is acceptable, these names will not cause confusion for anyone. Lastly, this ecosystem makes complete and total sense.

When the Samsung Developer Conference begins later this week, we will have more information to share with you. This conference is just one of several tech events taking place this fall. Stay tuned to this page, and you won’t miss a thing. Let us know in the comment section if you get any news about the event.

Check Out: Galaxy Ring Leak: Samsung’s Upcoming Gadget Exposed in App.