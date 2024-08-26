Samsung Gears Up for Double Rollable and Foldable Smartphone Revolution

Samsung has been at the forefront of foldable phone technology, captivating consumers with the innovative Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip series. However, the company’s ambitions extend beyond these familiar form factors. According to Samsung exec Chung Yi, the future holds even more exciting possibilities. According to some latest reports, Samsung is gearing up for double rollable and foldable smartphone revolution.

During the iMid 2024 conference, Yi revealed that Samsung is actively working on various form factor products, including double-folding multi-foldable and rollable displays. While no specific launch dates were mentioned, given Samsung’s history of pioneering foldable technology, it’s likely that these devices will make their debut sooner rather than later.

While Samsung is pushing the boundaries of foldable technology, it seems Huawei might be the first to introduce a double-foldable or even triple-foldable smartphone. Rumours suggest that Huawei has a device in the works that the company will launch as early as next month.

Samsung has a proven track record of introducing groundbreaking innovations. Foldable phones were once considered a novelty, but Samsung’s successful launch of the Galaxy Fold and Z Flip series has made them a mainstream reality. It’s no surprise that Samsung is at the forefront of exploring new form factors and pushing the boundaries of smartphone technology.

Samsung Display has showcased rollable display technology in the past, demonstrating the potential for smartphones with flexible screens that can expand and retract. While there have been challenges in bringing this technology to market, Samsung’s continued investment suggests that rollable phones may become a reality in the near future.

While Samsung’s rivals have been slow to embrace foldable technology, it’s clear that this form factor is gaining traction. As Samsung continues to innovate and push the boundaries of what’s possible, we can expect to see even more exciting foldable devices in the coming years.

While the exact timeline for the launch of Samsung’s new form factor devices remains uncertain, one thing is clear: Samsung is leading the way in the foldable phone revolution. With their track record of innovation and their ongoing research and development efforts, we can anticipate exciting new products that will redefine the smartphone landscape.