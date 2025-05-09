Apple is working on its first foldable iPhone. We already know that Samsung Display will build the folding screen for this device. But you will be shocked to know that Samsung is developing a better foldable screen for Apple than its Galaxy Z Fold6.

A new report says Samsung will use a special type of screen for the foldable iPhone. This screen will include a unique feature not found in Samsung’s own Galaxy Z Fold6. The difference lies in how the touch layer is built.

In the foldable iPhone, the touch layer will be directly integrated into the display panel. This design is called “Y-OCTA” technology. It helps reduce the screen’s thickness by about 19%. A thinner screen also means the phone will weigh less. This is a major win for users who want lighter and sleeker foldables.

Samsung Gives Apple a Foldable Screen Better Than Galaxy Z Fold6

Along with this, Samsung Display has improved other parts of the screen. The new panels will offer better colour accuracy. It also enhances the brightness levels, including peak brightness. These upgrades are made to meet Apple’s high standards. Apple wants a bright, vibrant, and thin foldable screen, and Samsung is delivering.

Samsung has a strong business relationship with Apple. That’s one reason why the company worked hard to meet Apple’s strict requirements. Getting this contract is very profitable for Samsung Display.

It’s interesting to note that Samsung is giving Apple a better screen than what it uses in its own foldable phones. The Galaxy Z Fold6 does not yet have this advanced touch technology.

Will Samsung add this tech to future Galaxy Fold models? Maybe, but maybe not. In the past, Samsung gave Apple screens with equal bezels on all sides, but didn’t use the same design in its own phones. This shows that Samsung sometimes treats Apple as a top client, offering features that its own products don’t get right away.

Cost is likely the reason. Apple can afford to pay more, especially since the foldable iPhone is expected to be very expensive. Samsung, on the other hand, has to balance price with production.

One thing for sure is that Samsung is making an advanced foldable screen for Apple. It will be thinner, lighter, and brighter than the Galaxy Z Fold6 screen. Apple users may get a better foldable display before Samsung users do, but at a higher cost.