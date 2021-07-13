Samsung HDR camera sensor technology to be used in Vehicles

These days, cars are packed with cameras, including front and rear cameras, mirrors, side-sensing cameras, and driver monitoring cameras. The company is aiming to get into this industry with a specifically built vehicle with Samsung HDR sensor that use cutting-edge technology to adjust in both low and high lighting conditions.

The ISOCELL Auto 4AC image sensor will be utilized in rear-view cameras that can support a surround-view monitor with high definition quality pictures when coupled with a car. The image sensor is made up of a tiny optical format that is necessary for safety.

The Samsung HDR sensor named ISOCELL Auto 4AC boasts a unique “CornerPixel” layout and has a resolution of 1,280 x 960 pixels. It employs both 1 micron and 3 micron photodiodes inside a single pixel region, with the latter being utilized for low-light picture capture. The sensor is similar to Sony’s HDR automotive sensor.

The two photodiodes, according to Samsung, can take pictures in several exposures at the same time and will be able to provide up to 120db HDR with extremely little motion blur. Regardless of whether you’re driving during the day or at night, this gives for a sharper image of the view around the car.

Samsung is reported to have secured a $436 million deal to provide camera modules to “the leading US EV maker” to replace rearview mirrors. The ISOCELL Auto 4AC, like other automotive-grade sensors, can endure temperatures between -40 and 125 degrees Celsius and may be used in both human (mirrors, backup cameras, etc.) and machine (self-driving) systems.