Samsung to Supply New Exynos Auto chip to Power Hyundai Motor’s Infotainment Starting in 2025

Samsung today announced that it will supply its latest Exynos auto chip to Hyundai Motor for the auto giant’s new in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) systems launching in 2025. This is Samsung’s first collaboration on automotive semiconductors with Hyundai Motor. Exynos Auto V920 is Samsung’s third-generation automotive chip aimed at IVI systems.

Its CPU packs ten of chip designer Arm’s latest cores for autonomous driving. It boasts 1.7 times the processing power of the prior generation. Moreover, the auto chip also supports LPDDR5, the latest high-performance, low-power memory chip. The chip allows to manage up to six high-resolution displays and up to 12 camera sensors.

The chip also has improved graphics. Its GPU cores have double the speed and AI performances enhance the visual presentation on displays as well as driver interaction with in-car information.

According to Samsung, the neural processing unit (NPU) is powerful by 2.7 times which allows the chip to support enhanced driver monitoring features such as detecting the driver’s state better and faster assessment of the car’s surroundings, increasing overall safety.

Samsung said that Exynos Auto V920 also complies with Automotive Safety Integrity Level B (ASIL-B) requirements set by international automotive safety standard ISO 26262. The chip detects and manages faults in real-time to keep the IVI system secure.

