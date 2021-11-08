Samsung always has to witness bad luck. Each and every time we come to know much about the Samsung products before they are released since the company is not able to keep them private. It gets more and more difficult for the South Korean company to keep its plans secret like other companies and somehow its product designs are leaked before the official announcement. Even during the last few years, the company had to witness a huge setback due to the characteristics being leaked before the official time. One of the latest leaks was the appearance of the photos of Galaxy S22 Ultra and it seems Samsung is quite angry about it.

Samsung in Search of Culprit who Leaked Photos of Galaxy S22 Ultra

The leaked pictures showed the built-in stylus and a different design of the main camera. These images after being leaked in different networks came to Samsung notice as well. According to the company’s insider, the Korean company will undergo personnel purges. An internal investigation is launched to find the culprit who is leaking the personal information of the company to bloggers and the company plans to punish that person as well.

However, the funniest thing is that while the company is looking for the defaulter, the confidential information is still flowing out of its office.

Coming back to the leaked photo of Galaxy S22 Ultra, John Prosser who posted these photos also revealed that the Galaxy Unpacked event will take place on January 4, 2022, whereas its sales will start on January 11. Furthermore, he revealed that the Galaxy S22 family presentation will take place on February 8 and the smartphone will go on sale on February 18, 2022.

So there is someone in the company who is not just leaking the images of the upcoming device but is also revealing other private information regarding the release date.

