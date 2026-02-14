Samsung Increases Prices of Several Galaxy A Series Phones in Pakistan

Samsung Electronics has announced an increase in the prices for several Galaxy A series smartphones in Pakistan, with the revised prices set to take effect from February 20, 2026. The update was communicated to channel partners by MobiCell Pvt Ltd, an authorised distributor of Samsung products in the country.

According to the notification, multiple variants of the Galaxy A07, Galaxy A17, and Galaxy A26 models will see price adjustments. The distributor has also informed partners that limited stock will be available at the current lower prices before the revised RRPs are implemented.

Revised Prices

For the Samsung Galaxy A07 4GB/64GB , the price has been increased from PKR 28,999 to PKR 30,500.

, the price has been increased from PKR 28,999 to PKR 30,500. The Samsung Galaxy A07 4GB/128GB variant will now retail at PKR 35,500, up from the previous price of PKR 33,999.

variant will now retail at PKR 35,500, up from the previous price of PKR 33,999. Samsung Galaxy A07 6GB/128GB model has been revised from PKR 40,500 to PKR 42,500.

model has been revised from PKR 40,500 to PKR 42,500. In the mid-range segment, the Samsung Galaxy A17 8GB/256GB has received a price increase from PKR 65,500 to PKR 68,500.

has received a price increase from PKR 65,500 to PKR 68,500. The Samsung Galaxy A17 6GB/128GB variant has also been adjusted upward, moving from PKR 56,500 to PKR 59,500.

variant has also been adjusted upward, moving from PKR 56,500 to PKR 59,500. Samsung Galaxy A26 8GB/256GB will now carry a new RRP of PKR 89,999, compared to its previous price of PKR 84,999.

Limited Stock at Previous Prices

The distributor has indicated that a limited quantity of units will be allocated at the older RRPs. Retailers and channel partners have been encouraged to place orders promptly to benefit from existing prices before the increase becomes effective.

Market Context

Price revisions in the smartphone market are typically influenced by currency fluctuations, import costs, taxation policies, and global supply chain dynamics. While no specific reason was cited in the notice, such adjustments are common in response to changing economic conditions.

The updated pricing will impact both retailers and end consumers. Particularly in the competitive mid-range smartphone segment, where the Galaxy A series holds a significant presence.

With the new prices taking effect from February 20, 2026, retailers are likely to adjust their inventory strategies accordingly. However, consumers considering a purchase may look to secure devices at the current rates before the deadline.

