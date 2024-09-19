Samsung Innovation Campus 2024: All Details About New AI Course

The Samsung Innovation Campus 2024, an educational initiative by Samsung Electronics aimed at empowering future generations brings its latest edition of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) course. The all-new Samsung AI course is designed to enhance the technical skills of participants. Moreover, it provides valuable career advancement opportunities through mentorship and connections with industry leaders. The course is available for free for up to three months. So, what are you waiting for?

Register Now!

Samsung Innovation Campus 2024 Offers A New AI Course

Samsung’s AI course is tailored for young university graduates together with the under-employed or unemployed youth in Pakistan. The AI course aims to bridge the gap between current educational outcomes and the evolving demands of the global tech industry. Moreover, it wants to ensure that participants are not just ready but ahead of the curve. Let’s dig into all the details regarding this new course.

Eligibility

To ensure a focused and fruitful learning environment, the course has precise eligibility criteria:

Age should be between 22-28 years.

Participants must be Pakistani nationals or residents.

University graduate or under-employed/unemployed youth.

A basic understanding of Statistics, and Object-Oriented Language and Syntax (Java, JavaScript, and C++) is required.

Prospective students must pass an admission test to qualify.

Application Deadline

The program will run from October 4th to December 16th, 2024. The application deadline is set for September 25th, 2024. Although the course duration is fixed, adjustments may be made to acclimate any unexpected circumstances. Head to this page for detailed terms and conditions.

Venue

The course will be conducted through physical sessions available in Lahore, Karachi, and Islamabad. The venues will reportedly depend on the candidates’ locations. This approach will facilitate face-to-face interaction. Moreover, it will also allow for a more immersive and interactive learning experience.

Why Choose the Course?

One of the most significant advantages of Samsung’s AI course is the mentorship program. Participants will have the opportunity to learn directly from industry leaders. They will gain insights that are not typically accessible through conventional education courses. Networking opportunities will complement this mentorship, opening doors to career opportunities within the tech industry.

With this initiative, Samsung aims to actively contribute to preparing Pakistan’s youth for the noteworthy technological shifts on the horizon. By investing in young minds today, Samsung aims to improve individual career paths while also aiding in the technological advancement of the nation. All interested candidates should review the eligibility criteria and prepare for the admission test. This is more than just a course. So, don’t miss the chance to be part of the next wave of technological innovation.

Check Out: Order Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6/ Z Flip 6 Through Ufone 4G Website & Get a Free Gift! – PhoneWorld