Samsung Internet Beta Program Launched For PC

Samsung Internet, often seen as an underrated mobile browser, is finally expanding beyond smartphones. Starting October 30, Samsung is launching a beta version of Samsung Internet for PC, marking a major step toward building a seamless ecosystem across devices.

Expanding Beyond Mobile: A New Era for Samsung Internet

Previously available only on mobile devices, Samsung Internet will now reach Windows 10 and Windows 11 users in the US and Korea. Samsung plans to roll out the PC version globally in the coming months. The goal is to give users a first-party browsing experience that connects smoothly with their Samsung phones and Galaxy Book laptops.

This move mirrors what Apple and Google already offer through Safari and Chrome. Soon, Galaxy Book users will enjoy the same cross-device continuity, with synced bookmarks, browsing history, and passwords through Samsung Pass. Previously, users needed a Chrome extension to sync bookmarks between their phone and PC, but that’s no longer required.

Competing in the AI Browser Space

Samsung isn’t just entering the desktop market, it’s also stepping into the AI browser competition. Giants like Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome, and OpenAI’s ChatGPT Atlas already feature built-in AI tools. Now, Samsung is joining them with Galaxy AI integration in its browser.

The new Browsing Assist feature will let users summarize or translate web pages instantly. This tool can save time and improve accessibility for users who consume content in multiple languages.

Privacy and Security Take Center Stage

In addition to its AI tools, Samsung Internet for PC includes a Privacy Dashboard that gives users real-time insights into their web security. The browser also comes with anti-tracking technology enabled by default, helping users maintain privacy without needing extra extensions or plugins.

How to Try the Beta

The Samsung Internet PC beta launches on October 30 for Windows 10 (version 1809 or later) and all versions of Windows 11. As the beta expands, more users around the world will be able to test Samsung’s newest browser and experience the company’s growing ecosystem of connected devices.