Samsung Introduced ‘World’s First’ 8K QLED Smart TV to Support Wi-Fi 6E, with MediaTek

Samsung’s latest Smart TV 8K QLED Y21 has been introduced by MediaTek and Samsung, which features a MediaTek MT7921AU processor to support Wi-Fi 6E connectivity. The Taiwanese manufacturer says the new product is the first smart TV model in the world to support the next-generation Wi-Fi technology. It was revealed first time in January last year. Furthermore, Wi-Fi 6E uses the Bluetooth V5.2 and 6 GHz spectrum for tackling the problems faced by Wi-Fi 6.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 to have a smaller outer screen

Samsung with MediaTek Collaboration Introduced ‘World’s First’ Smart TV to Support Wi-Fi 6E

Customers can enjoy free streaming and an online gaming experience through the connectivity feature on the new Samsung smart TV. In addition, last year these two tech giants have collaborated and developed two Samsung 8K QLED Smart TV Y20 models Q950, Q900 with Wi-Fi 6. The 2020 models became the first smart TVs to support Wi-Fi 6.

MediaTek is the industry leader in the development of innovative systems-on-chip (SoC) for mobile devices, home entertainment connectivity, and IoT products. Discussed the new developments by Jerry Yu, Corporate Senior Vice President of MediaTek and General manager of the Smart Devices Business Group said in a statement:

“Especially, Smart Tv connectivity is quick and safe for the users, whether they use Smart TV for streaming, games, or workouts. We are pushing the premium smart TV into the worldwide market with advanced connectivity technology including WiFi 6 integrated with Samsung’s 8K TVs.”

It also ensures that the new Bluetooth 5.2 will enable Samsung 8K QLED Y21 users to stream audio and video seamlessly with external accessories. As its name suggests, a QLED screen with a ‘quantum dot’ filter would be used for the TV model to enhance contrast and color vibration.

More details of MediaTek collaboration arrive through Samsung’s next-generation smart TV’s official unveiling. The unit price is expected around the last year’s 85-inch Samsung Q950T 8K Smart QLED TV. More information from the South Korean tech giant in the coming weeks is expected.

You may be also interested in: Samsung’s profit sees a soaring jump in Q1 of 2021