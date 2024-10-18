Samsung Introduces A16 4G with IP54 Rating & Slimmer Design

Samsung has officially introduced the Galaxy A16 4G, weeks after unveiling its 5G sibling. The company has also promised 6 years of OS updates and security patches positioning them the “smartphones that stand the test of time.” Notably, the A16 4G comes with a slimmer 7.9mm body and an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance. Its predecessor, the A15 series, lacked an official IP rating, which was only previously available in the A3x lineup and above.

Moving towards the other specs, the Galaxy A16 4G features a 6.7” FHD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is equipped with the same MediaTek Helio G99 chipset found in its predecessor, the Galaxy A15 4G. It also retains 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a microSD slot that supports cards up to 1 TB.

For photography lovers, the camera setup includes a 50MP primary sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 13MP front camera. Moreover, the phone packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging. However, surprisingly, Samsung removed the 3.5mm headphone jack, a decision it didn’t address in the official press release from Samsung.

While pricing details remain unclear, the 4G model is expected to be about €50 cheaper than its 5G sibling. According to Samsung, the Galaxy A16 4G will launch in November in France, with color options in Gray, Green, and Blue. Most likely, it will be a Pan-European launch, so we expect the phone to hit other regions soon.

Also read:

Just Pay Rs 8400 to Buy 6/128 GB Samsung A05s in Installments (no credit card)