Samsung Introduces Advanced 32Gb DDR5 DRAM: Powering the AI Age

The tech giant Samsung has made another leap into the future by developing the industry’s first high-capacity 32 GB DDR5 DRAM using 12 nm technology. The new milestone exerts Samsung’s leadership in next-gen DRAM technology. Furthermore, it is pertinent to mention here that this development came after Samsung initiated mass production of its 12nm-class 16Gb DDR5 DRAM in May 2023.

The Executive Vice President of DRAM Product & Technology at Samsung Electronics, SangJoon Hwang said,

With our 12nm-class 32Gb DRAM, we have secured a solution that will enable DRAM modules of up to 1-terabyte (TB), allowing us to be ideally positioned to serve the growing need for high-capacity DRAM in the era of AI (Artificial Intelligence) and big data. We will continue to develop DRAM solutions through differentiated process and design technologies to break the boundaries of memory technology.

Samsung’s latest product was created using cutting-edge processes and technologies to boost integration density and design optimization. It also ramps up the industry’s highest capacity for a single DRAM chip and renders double the capacity of 16Gb DDR5 DRAM in a similar package size, which is quite amazing.

You will be shocked to know that Samsung created its first 64-kilobit (Kb) DRAM in 1983, and now succeeded in improving its DRAM capacity by a factor of 500,000 over the last four decades

Earlier, the DDR5 128GB DRAM modules developed using the 16Gb DRAM, required the Through Silicon Via (TSV) process. Now, with the help of Samsung’s 32Gb DRAM, the 128GB module can be developed without using the TSV process. It leads to a reduction in power consumption by around 10% in contrast to 128GB modules with 16 GB DRAM. The new technology can be regarded as the optimal solution for enterprises that focus on power efficiency, such as data centers.

