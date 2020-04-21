Samsung Introduces Eco-Friendly Packaging of Products The packaging can be used to produce cat house, book shelves and more

The firm also revealed that Samsung has developed new eco-friendly packaging for some of its TVs so that consumers can turn what may once been a heap of trash into valuable kitchen items such as cat rooms, magazine and book carriers, or useful crafts.

Samsung has announced, according to the info, that its Lifestyle TVs will now arrive with what it terms ‘eco-packaging’ as part of a pollution-reduction effort. Such TVs include The Sero (the one that rotates), The Frame (the one that resembles a large picture frame), and The Serif (the one with a rack on it).

Each package comes with a manual with guidelines on how to create your own DIY shelves or display table. To view your design guide simply check the QR code on the box.

Consumers are more likely to buy from a company that holds common principles and values, and with eco-packaging, Samsung feel that it will provide its consumers with a fresh perspective that finds the world an essential means of expressing themselves.