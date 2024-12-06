Samsung Introduces One UI 7: A Fresh Update with Familiar Features

Samsung has officially unveiled One UI 7, the latest version of its custom Android interface. Packed with new features and design updates, Samsung One UI 7 is aimed at enhancing user experience and productivity. However, the update has sparked conversations about its striking resemblance to Apple’s iOS 18, particularly in terms of design and functionality.

A Closer Look at Samsung One UI 7 Features:

One of the standout additions in One UI 7 is the “Now Bar.” This new feature displays ongoing activities like media controls, audio recording, and stopwatch functions. You can expand this pill-shaped interface with a simple tap, offering more details and options. Many users have noted its similarity to Apple’s Live Activities and Dynamic Island, features introduced with recent iOS updates.

The Lock Screen media player has also received a significant overhaul. It now features controls on a rectangular card at the bottom of the screen with the album artwork prominently displayed in the centre—a design almost identical to iOS.

Additionally, Samsung has refreshed its native app icons, introducing gradient backgrounds and vibrant colours for a modern aesthetic. The Quick Settings panel has been redesigned as well, drawing comparisons to iOS 18’s Control Center with its clean layout and rounded elements.

AI-Powered Writing Assistance

Incorporating artificial intelligence into its software, Samsung has introduced AI-based text tools in One UI 7. These tools help users proofread and edit text with ease, offering suggestions for improvements. Interestingly, the panel for these tools closely resembles the Writing Tools feature found in iOS 18.1, showing just how much companies borrow from one another.

A Shared Evolution in Design

While Samsung’s new interface has adopted several elements reminiscent of Apple’s ecosystem, it’s worth noting that design inspirations often go both ways. Apple, for instance, has drawn heavily from Android’s customization options for recent updates to iOS, including widgets and home screen layouts. This interplay of ideas demonstrates how tech giants constantly learn from their competitors to refine their offerings.

Availability and Beta Testing

For now, the One UI 7 beta is available in Samsung’s latest flagship models: the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra. The beta program is also region-specific, offering early access to users in select markets. Samsung plans to roll out the final version to the public in early 2025, making it available across a broader range of devices.

A Step Forward for Samsung

One UI 7 represents Samsung’s commitment to enhancing the user experience with thoughtful design updates and powerful new tools. While its similarities to iOS 18 may raise eyebrows, the update showcases Samsung’s ability to adapt and innovate within the competitive smartphone market.

As the lines between Android and iOS continue to blur, it’s clear that users benefit from this cross-pollination of ideas, receiving the best features from both ecosystems. For Samsung users, One UI 7 also promises a polished and feature-rich experience, setting the stage for a more seamless and intelligent smartphone interface.