Samsung is all set to launch largest bended display in 2023

Samsung, a big tech giant is all set to launch its foldable display in 2023. The company is trying its level best to launch the largest display among other companies which are working on the same. The company is trying to make its device look larger when it is in a folding state and for this, it is going to launch the largest bended display in 2023.

No doubt, Samsung has remained among the pioneer in the foldable phone market since 2019 by launching the very first folding device ie; Galaxy Fold. While its initial device was 7.3-inch having a tablet-sized flexible inner display. In all these years, Samsung has worked more on the device adding features such as water resistance, an S-Pen stylus, and fast charging.

Samsung’s largest bended display on its way

Now the company is taking its foldable device to another level. It will use 17.3-inch OLED panels from its own Samsung Display subsidiary, which will bend down to 13.3 inches diagonally when in a folded state. Since the company is using its own part, one thing is for sure, ie; the price of their device will be slightly lower.

The company had plans to release this giant foldable device in 2022, however, its release was delayed due to chip shortages and other issues. While the foldable devices are quite pricy, their demand has subsided subsequently. But since the company has planned to launch the largest bent display in 2023, it might be possible people will buy it’s being the first one in the market.

