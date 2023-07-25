After ditching its own Exynos processors in its recent Galaxy S23 series handsets, it looks like Samsung could be bringing the chipsets back for future phones. The upcoming Galaxy S24 will most likely come with Exynos chipsets.

According to a report from Pocket-lint, Samsung is apparently considering bringing back its Exynos chipsets for some phones in some regions. There was a recent report that claimed that the Exynos 2400 will be the chipset used in the Galaxy S24, at least in some parts of the world. Rumours claimed that it will be a deca-core chipset, meaning that there will be 10 cores, versus the octa-core chipsets available nowadays.

Samsung is Planning to bring Exynos Chipsets Back to its Flagship Phones Again

It will also feature multithreading for 7 cores, a new packaging method, and will be the first Exynos chipset to feature 2.5D I-CubeS. Assuming everything is true, on paper the Exynos 2400 sounds like a beast. It could potentially outperform the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

However, many users do not like the use of Exynos chipsets in flagship devices. One of the main reasons why people were unhappy with Samsung’s use of Exynos was because, in the past, there was a difference in things like battery and performance compared to Qualcomm. Those who had Exynos chipsets in their region felt that this was unfair because they were essentially paying the same amount, but got “less” in return.

