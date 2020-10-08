Samsung has decided to discontinue many artificial-intelligence features of Bixby at the end of this month and replace it with Google Assistant. Sadly, many users were unhappy with Bixby’s features. The features got a low audience among Galaxy users. So, finally, Samsung has decided to remove some functions and only focus on those features that are useful for people. Later a screenshot released by Android Police states the Bixby will no longer support the Makeup, Places, Styling, and Home Decoration features.

Moreover, Bixby Vision is a function that allows people to recover useful information. They surround the data regarding various objects in the world by using the camera.

Samsung is planning to replace Bixby with Google Assistant

Besides this, by using the Bixby Vision feature, you can get information related to your picture; for example, if you have taken pictures of food, the former will provide information about meals and give you suggestions about restaurants near you. This feature has the capability to find similar objects in a picture.

Furthermore, the new Bixby feature has two modes that give related information to its user: Application mode and Lens mode. The affected features provide various AR functionalities.

Home Decor feature offers virtual showpieces and furniture that one can decorate in a home. Besides this, the Places feature show maps option on Samsung’s camera that suggests restaurants, stores, local landmarks to help with navigation.

Also, by using the Makeup feature, you can put virtual eye shadow, lipstick, blush, and many other makeup products on your face while taking a picture. The makeup feature is the same as Instagram and Snapchat filters. The styling function allows you to try different Goggles and many other things on your face.

According to the latest reports, Google and Samsung are negotiating with each other, and in the future, they will replace Bixby with Google Assistant.

Also Read: Google Assistant’s Snapshot Feature Getting More Intelligent