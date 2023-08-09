Samsung Is Reportedly Working On Two New Camera Modes For Foldable Phones

Tech giant, Samsung recently launched the highly anticipated handsets to the market. Yes, you thought right. I am talking about Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5. Reports claim that now the company is cooking up a couple of new camera features that are expected to go hand in hand with the Flex Hinge / Flex Mode of Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5. Samsung has recently applied to trademark two new Flex-based monikers dubbed FlexSnap and FlexShot. The point notable here is that these two new terms are not mentioned anywhere in the feature list or changelog for the latest One UI 5.1.1 update. So, there are two possibilities. Firstly, these features may exist in One UI 5.1.1 exclusively for the latest Samsung foldable phones. The second case may be that the two new features won’t be shipping with the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Are Two New Camera Features Coming For Samsung Foldable Phones?

Let me tell you that if the tech giant trademarked the FlexSnap and FlexShot names with intentions of using them later on, then these new features could debut with One UI 6.0 for the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 later this year. It’s just a guess. So, chill! Now, let’s think that what these camera modes are designed for.

FlexSnap

As the name indicates, “FlexSnap” seems to be related to Snapchat. However, there’s still no guarantee of whether or not that’s the case.

FlexShot

On the other hand, if we search for the word “FlexShot” we’ll find a “super thick rubber sealant” that carries the “Flex Shot” brand while searching online. However, this has nothing to do with smartphones and Flex Hinges.

As far as Samsung’s naming convention is concerned, we are pretty sure that FlexSnap and FlexShot are directly related to the Flex Hinge and Flex Mode. So, regardless of when they might roll out, I think these features will be exclusive to foldable Samsung phones.

