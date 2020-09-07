Samsung has a TV factory in China and the Korean company has planned to cease production at this production unit by the end of November. China is the world’s second-largest economy and this decision of technology giant to shift production is quite alarming. Samsung’s China TV Factory was among the best production units.

This TV production unit is based in Tianjin and it is the only production base of the company in China. When the company was asked to comment on it, it did not reveal much detail but said that this decision is taken in order to enhance the company’s efficiency and s a part of ongoing efforts. The factory had 300 works so this news will be shocking for them as well as they will be losing jobs in a couple of months. Though the company had remained foggy when asked about the number of workers, it said that some of the employees are expected to be retained which is indeed good news.

Samsung is shutting Down its China TV Factory

Now China will only be housing Samsung home appliance factory in Suzhou and chip production services in Suzhou and Xian. This decision has come after Samsung’s display unit confirmed the selling of the majority stake its Suzhou liquid crystal display production unit to Star Optoelectronics Technology unit of TCL. Moreover, the company has also announced ending the production of LCD panels in South Korea and China by the end of this year.

