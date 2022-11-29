Samsung is working on a Self Repair Assistant app

Samsung has submitted an App named Self Repair Assistant to the US Patent and Trademark office. It means it is working on a self-repair app to help customers fix their own devices. Samsung has also filed a patent for a blue Samsung-style Android app logo having a gear and wrench in it.

The application filed by the company describes the app as “computer application software for mobile phones for self-repair, self-maintenance, and self-installation of devices”. These self-repair devices will include smartphones, smart watches, tablet computers, and earbuds.

In actuality, this Self Repair Assistant app will have a repair guide and part information that will be helpful for users having Samsung Galaxy Devices. As per the plan, initially, the program will have a small library of supported products including the Samsung S21, S21 Plus, S21 Ultra, S20, S20 Plus, S20 Ultra, and Tab S7 Plus.

This app has the same nature as Apple’s DIY repair help. Apple launched this self-repair shop this year which includes a website listing and guides for iPhones and MacBooks.

This app is announced after the company announced its collaboration with iFixit which provides repair resource sites with OEM parts and repair guides. Whether or not the app is part of a collaboration with iFixit or not, it shows that smartphone giants are trying to make the lives of their customers easier. No doubt, if this app becomes reality, in times t come people will not have to go to repair shops for minor issues which will not only save time but money.

