A foldable phone is a new technology and every new tech in town is quite expensive until it gets common in the smartphone market. Since all the big tech giants including Huawei, Apple, Xiaomi, and Oppo are working on flagship foldable devices, South Korean company, Samsung has decided to launch an Affordable budget foldable phone for users who cannot afford high-end devices.

Samsung is Working on Budget Foldable Phone

So, the company is working on two affordable phones revealed by tipster Max Weinbach. While telling about Samsung affordable foldable line, Max tweeted: