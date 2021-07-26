Samsung is working on “Note Pack” case for storing S Pen Fold Edition

As the launch is near, we are getting more detail regarding the upcoming foldable flagship, Galaxy Z Fold 3. Yesterday some of the industry insiders revealed that the under-display camera of this foldable phone will not be as good as the traditional front shooter. We were not expecting it, since it is a flagship device and everything in it should be perfect. However, it might be the result of the new technology that the company is using in this device. However, now we have come to know that the device will come along with a Note Pack case.

These details regarding the handset’s stylus, thanks to the famous leakster, Ishan Agarwal.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will have an “S Pen Fold Editon” for it. Along with a “Note Pack” case for storing it with the phone. There will of course be usual Silicon, Leather & Aramid Back cases. Galaxy Z Flip 3 will have Silicon/Transparent cases with Rings & Straps as options. — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) July 24, 2021

According to him, Samsung is working on releasing S Pen Fold Edition for the Galaxy Z Fold 3. Though the tweet is not very informative when it comes to features and specifications, it confirms Active Electrostatic (AES)-based stylus report.

This foldable device will feature different technology as compared to the Galaxy Note series’ Electro-Magnetic Resonance (EMR) digitizer technology because it has a folding screen. So according to a new leak, S Pen Pro which was announced with Galaxy S21 Ultra will be compatible with Z Fold 3. What’s new here is that Fold 3 will not have a stylus shot and according to Agarwal, Samsung will release a Note Pack Case for keeping this digital pen.

While this is just a leak, it can be right or wrong, so let’s wait for the right time to know about it.

