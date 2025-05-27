Samsung Is Working on Palm Print Scanner for Smartphones – Is It More Secure Than Fingerprint Scanner?

Have you ever heard of a palm print scanner to make smartphones more secure? Unlocking your smartphone has come a long way in recent years. There are many ways to do it. You can use a PIN, password, fingerprint, or even face recognition. But not all of these methods are equally safe.

PINs are fast and easy to use. But many people choose simple or common numbers. That makes them easier for hackers to guess. Passwords can be more secure, but they are also harder to remember. If you choose an easy one, it can be just as risky as a weak PIN.

Samsung Is Working on Palm Print Scanner for Smartphones – Is It More Secure Than a Fingerprint Scanner?

Biometric options like fingerprint or facial recognition feel more secure. You don’t need to remember anything, and it takes just a second to unlock your device. But even these methods have some weaknesses. Skilled hackers can sometimes trick these systems. However, most of those attacks require access to your phone and a lot of effort. For most users, biometrics are still safe.

Even so, companies like Samsung are working on something better. Recently, Samsung filed a European patent for a palm print recognition system for smartphones. This system would use your smartphone’s camera and special software to scan your palm.

Here’s how it works. The phone would capture an image of your palm. It would then analyze at least three key points, along with the angle of your hand. This data would be used to confirm your identity.

Palm recognition may be more secure than fingerprints. That’s because it covers a wider area of your hand and goes deeper than the skin’s surface. Some palm scanners can even detect vein patterns beneath the skin. These patterns are very hard to copy, making this method more difficult to fool.

In the past, researchers created tricks like “DeepMasterPrints” using artificial intelligence to fool fingerprint systems. Another method called “BrutePrint” tried to force its way into devices by quickly testing many fake fingerprints. But so far, these techniques have not been seen in real-life hacking cases.

Even though current biometric tools like fingerprint and facial scanners are safe enough for most users, Samsung is looking ahead. Palm print scanning could be the next big step in smartphone security. While it’s just a patent now, it shows where future devices might be heading.

Samsung has not revealed any plan to add this feature to its upcoming Galaxy phones. If they do, your palm—not your fingerprint—might be the new key to your phone.