Samsung January 2022 Security Update is now Rolling out For These Devices
Samsung has just rolled out the January 2022 Security update for its Galaxy devices. The company details that this patch fixes two critical security issues, 36 high severity issues, and five moderate issues. Notably, this list includes a fix for the 911 bug that was discovered on Pixel devices last month. In this article, we have listed out all the Galaxy devices that are getting the update with their update number.
Initially, the update will be available in the United States. Later it will roll out for the countries. The update will roll out to Galaxy S series, Galaxy A series, Galaxy Note series smartphones. Check out the list below to see if your phone is eligible or not.
Samsung Galaxy S series
- Galaxy S21 — G991BXXU4BULF
- Galaxy S21+ — G996BXXU4BULF
- Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra — G998BXXU4BULF
- Galaxy S21 FE — G990U1UEU2BUL8
- Galaxy S20 FE 5G — G990EXXU1BUL5
- Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G — G780FXXS8DVA1
- Galaxy S20 — G980U1UES2DUL2
- Galaxy S20+ — G986U1UES2DUL2
- Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra — G988U1UES2DUL2
- Galaxy S10 — G973FXXUEGVA4
- Galaxy S10+ — G975FXXUEGVA4
- Samsung Galaxy S10e — G970FXXUEGVA4
Samsung Galaxy A series
- Galaxy A51 — A515FXXU5EUL3
- Galaxy A52s 5G — A528BXXU1BUL7
- Samsung Galaxy A52 5G — A526BXXU1BUL7
- Galaxy A01 — A015FXXS5BUL1
Samsung Galaxy Note series
- Galaxy Note 20 — N980U1UES2EULI
- Galaxy Note 20 Ultra — N986U1UES2EULI
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10/+ — N97xFXXU7GULD
- Galaxy Note 10+ 5G — N976BXXU7GULD
- Galaxy Note 10 Lite — N770FXXU8FUL7
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 — N960USQS9FVA1/N960U1UES9FVA1
Samsung Galaxy Foldables
- Galaxy Z Fold 3 — F926U1UES1BULA
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 — F711U1UES2BUL9
- Galaxy Fold 5G — F907BXXU6GULB
Samsung Galaxy Tab series
- Galaxy Tab S6 Lite — P615XXS4DUL5
