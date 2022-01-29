Samsung has just rolled out the January 2022 Security update for its Galaxy devices. The company details that this patch fixes two critical security issues, 36 high severity issues, and five moderate issues. Notably, this list includes a fix for the 911 bug that was discovered on Pixel devices last month. In this article, we have listed out all the Galaxy devices that are getting the update with their update number.

Samsung January 2022 Security Update is now Rolling out For These Devices

Initially, the update will be available in the United States. Later it will roll out for the countries. The update will roll out to Galaxy S series, Galaxy A series, Galaxy Note series smartphones. Check out the list below to see if your phone is eligible or not.

Samsung Galaxy S series

Galaxy S21 — G991BXXU4BULF

Galaxy S21+ — G996BXXU4BULF

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra — G998BXXU4BULF

Galaxy S21 FE — G990U1UEU2BUL8

Galaxy S20 FE 5G — G990EXXU1BUL5

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G — G780FXXS8DVA1

Galaxy S20 — G980U1UES2DUL2

Galaxy S20+ — G986U1UES2DUL2

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra — G988U1UES2DUL2

Galaxy S10 — G973FXXUEGVA4

Galaxy S10+ — G975FXXUEGVA4

Samsung Galaxy S10e — G970FXXUEGVA4

Samsung Galaxy A series

Galaxy A51 — A515FXXU5EUL3

Galaxy A52s 5G — A528BXXU1BUL7

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G — A526BXXU1BUL7

Galaxy A01 — A015FXXS5BUL1

Samsung Galaxy Note series

Galaxy Note 20 — N980U1UES2EULI

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra — N986U1UES2EULI

Samsung Galaxy Note 10/+ — N97xFXXU7GULD

Galaxy Note 10+ 5G — N976BXXU7GULD

Galaxy Note 10 Lite — N770FXXU8FUL7

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 — N960USQS9FVA1/N960U1UES9FVA1

Samsung Galaxy Foldables

Galaxy Z Fold 3 — F926U1UES1BULA

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 — F711U1UES2BUL9

Galaxy Fold 5G — F907BXXU6GULB

Samsung Galaxy Tab series

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite — P615XXS4DUL5

