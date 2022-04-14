The default keyboard on Samsung phones has never been very popular, owing to its typing inaccuracy and poor text correction. To Samsung’s credit, the keyboard gets frequent updates with useful features, and it adjusts to diverse screens of phones like the Z Fold3 better than other keyboard apps. These advantages, however, have never been sufficient to overcome the major drawbacks. However, in the twist of turns, the keyboard app has received a fresh update that will improve the typing experience and add some additional keyboard layout possibilities.

Samsung Keyboard Gets the Much Anticipated Update

Aside from the regular bug fixes, this release has three noteworthy features. The Grammarly integration on the keyboard, for starters, now includes some customization possibilities. If you visit text correction settings within the keyboard, you will see an option through which you can manage the apps Grammarly will offer suggestions for. You can enable or disable Grammarly integration for all apps at once with a handy toggle at the top.

Second, if your language is set to something other than English US, there’s a new layout option. The new button and symbol layout submenu can be found in the Layout menu of the keyboard settings. There are two choices here: default and alternate. The default on my phone, which is set to English UK, is to display the “£” sign, followed by “$” on page two. When you change the keyboard layout to the new alternative layout, “$” appears on page one and “£” appears on page two.

Finally, the changelog indicates that specific mistakes should have been corrected as a result of user feedback, but it doesn’t specify which typos those are. Overall, this is a good upgrade to Samsung’s default keyboard, and I hope it keeps getting better.

