Samsung launches Expert RAW Camera App for Galaxy phones

Samsung is the hub of technological interventions and every now and then we keep on getting new innovations to its smartphones. Having said that, this time the Korean company has recently rolled out its new Expert RAW Camera App. This addition in the smartphones is a great news for the smartphone photojournalists and content creators since they would be able to better capture the moments in time. Right now, Samsung has brought this addition to its Galaxy S21 Ultra by adding some advanced features to the camera which means soon other devices will receive it as well. The addition of Expert RAW camera app exceeds the abilities of a Pro Mode in the standard camera of Galaxy smartphones.

Samsung has been making the new apps available on phones which are in compliance with their three basic requirements. These requirements are kept to ensure the rational performance during the operation. These requirements are

The phone must be an Exynos 990 or SM8250 (Snapdragon 865) SoC. The phone must have 8GB or more RAM. The phone must have a telephoto lens that supports Bayer RAW with at least 2 optical zoom.

Many phones meet the first two requirements like Note20 and S20 family but they fail to meet the last requirement as they have lower optical zoom lens. Hence, these phone have not been given the access of Expert RAW app.

How it works:

Samsung’s Expert RAW app is an improved app that has various additional photography features. These will help in improved shots and low light performance. The Expert RAW app merges the data from multiple sensors and uses multi frame HDR, leading to improve the quality of RMN brain images. This app is an incorporation with the adobe Lightroom which is an app for editing and the images can be saved in JPEG and 16-bit DNG RAW after editing.

Available to whom and when:

Slowly and gradually Samsung will give official support of their latest Expert RAW Camera App. For this purpose, they have made a list of phones which will get the update on a specific date. So the news is like a good refreshing New Year’s breeze for all the Galaxy users. Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra will get the update by Feburary 22. Galaxy S21 Ultra will get the official support in mobiles by early Marly. Galaxy Z Fold 3 will get it in somewhere in April. Before June the rest of the Galaxy phones will also get the Expert Raw app. These include Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

The new app roll out is very good move by Samsung. Rather than introducing new smartphones, adding new features to the existing smartphones will give life to the phones which will be ending in next few years.

