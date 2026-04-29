Samsung Launches Galaxy A37 5G and Galaxy A57 5G in Pakistan

Samsung Electronics has expanded its mid-range smartphone lineup in Pakistan with the launch of the new Galaxy A37 5G and Galaxy A57 5G. Both devices bring a blend of premium features, including high-refresh-rate displays, AI-powered tools, durable builds, and long-term software support. These phones targeted at users seeking flagship-like experiences without flagship pricing.

AI-Powered “Awesome Intelligence”

A major highlight of both devices is Samsung’s “Awesome Intelligence” suite. Features like Circle to Search, Seamless Action Across Apps, Object Eraser, and custom filter creation are designed to enhance productivity and creativity. The Galaxy A57 5G takes things further with AI-powered portrait enhancements, Best Face, and Auto Trim, appealing to content creators and social media users.

Display and Design

Both smartphones feature large 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED displays with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of up to 1900 nits, ensuring smooth scrolling and excellent visibility even under bright sunlight.

The Galaxy A57 5G distinguishes itself with an upgraded sAMOLED+ panel and premium metal sides, giving it a more refined, flagship-like feel. Meanwhile, the Galaxy A37 5G maintains a sleek and immersive Infinity-O display design.

Performance and Hardware

Under the hood, the Galaxy A37 5G is powered by the Exynos 1480 (4nm) chipset with an octa-core CPU clocked at up to 2.75GHz, paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

The Galaxy A57 5G steps up performance with the newer Exynos 1680 (4nm) processor, reaching speeds of up to 2.91GHz. It offers multiple configurations, including 8GB or 12GB RAM and up to 512GB of storage, making it better suited for power users and gamers.

Both devices include stereo speakers and a larger vapor chamber cooling system for sustained gaming performance.

Camera Capabilities

Samsung continues to emphasize camera quality in the A-series. Both models feature a 50MP main sensor with advanced Optical Image Stabilization (OIS).

Galaxy A37 5G: 50MP main camera+8MP ultra-wide + 5MP macro

Galaxy A57 5G: 50MP main camera+12MP ultra-wide + 5MP macro

On the front, both devices offer a 12MP HDR selfie camera capable of high-quality video recording. The A57’s enhanced AI features give it an edge in portrait and content optimization.

Battery and Charging

Both smartphones are equipped with a 5000mAh battery, designed to last a full day under heavy usage. They also support 45W Super Fast Charging 2.0, and as part of a limited-time launch offer, Samsung is bundling a 45W charger with the devices.

Durability and Security

Durability is another strong point. Both models come with IP68 water and dust resistance, a feature typically reserved for higher-end devices. Security features include an in-display fingerprint scanner, face unlock, and Samsung Knox Vault for hardware-level protection.

Samsung is also promising long-term software support, with up to six generations of OS upgrades and six years of security updates.

See Also: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 – Everything We Know So Far

Pricing and Availability in Pakistan

The Galaxy A37 5G is priced at:

PKR 149,999 (8GB + 256GB)

The Galaxy A57 5G is available in multiple variants:

PKR 166,999 (8GB + 256GB)

PKR 184,999 (12GB + 256GB)

PKR 224,999 (12GB + 512GB)

Both smartphones are now available across Pakistan through authorized distributors.

Colors

The Galaxy A37 5G comes in:

Awesome Charcoal

Awesome Graygreen

Awesome White

Awesome Lavender

The Galaxy A57 5G is offered in:

Awesome Gray

Awesome Navy

Awesome Iceblue

Awesome Lilac

Final Thoughts

With the Galaxy A37 5G and Galaxy A57 5G, Samsung is clearly pushing the boundaries of what mid-range smartphones can offer. From high-end displays and powerful chipsets to AI-driven features and extended software support, both devices present strong value propositions.

For users on a tighter budget, the A37 5G delivers a balanced experience. Meanwhile, the A57 5G caters to those looking for enhanced performance, better camera versatility, and a more premium design.