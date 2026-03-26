Samsung has introduced two new midrange smartphones, the Galaxy A37 5G and Galaxy A57 5G, but instead of major upgrades, the company is offering only small improvements along with higher prices. Both devices cost about $50 more than their predecessors, which reflects a broader trend in the tech industry.

The rising prices are not happening in isolation. Many companies are facing increased costs due to factors like higher raw material prices, limited memory supply, and global economic uncertainty. These pressures are making it harder for brands to offer significant upgrades without increasing prices. In some cases, companies either raise prices or reduce hardware improvements to maintain profit margins.

Samsung Launches Galaxy A37 and A57 With Higher Prices and Small Upgrades

The Galaxy A37 5G starts at $450, while the Galaxy A57 5G begins at $550. Despite the higher cost, the upgrades are relatively modest. The most noticeable improvements are in performance. The A37 runs on the Exynos 1480 processor, while the A57 uses the slightly more powerful Exynos 1680 chip. Both processors promise better speed, graphics, and improved handling of AI-related tasks compared to last year’s models.

Battery life remains unchanged, with both phones featuring a 5,000 mAh battery and similar charging speeds. There is still no wireless charging, which some competing phones now offer. However, both devices come with large 6.7-inch AMOLED displays and a smooth 120 Hz refresh rate, providing a good viewing experience for everyday use.

Design-wise, the Galaxy A57 has a more premium feel thanks to its metal frame and slimmer bezels. It is also slightly thinner and lighter than its predecessor, making it more comfortable to hold. Both phones now feature stronger water and dust resistance with an IP68 rating, which is an improvement over previous versions.

Camera performance has seen minor enhancements. The Galaxy A37 benefits from a better main sensor with improved image quality and faster photo capture. It also includes upgraded software features like improved portrait mode and quicker object removal in photos. The Galaxy A57 does not introduce new camera hardware, but it uses updated software processing to improve low-light and ultrawide shots.

On the software side, both phones include new AI-powered features. For example, users can identify clothing items in images using an upgraded search tool, and voice recordings can be automatically transcribed and translated. Samsung has also improved its voice assistant, making it easier to control device settings using natural language. Importantly, both devices will receive up to six years of software updates, which adds long-term value.

Despite these improvements, competition in this price range is strong. Other brands are offering features like wireless charging, brighter displays, or more advanced camera systems at similar prices. This makes Samsung’s price increase harder to justify for some buyers.

Overall, the Galaxy A37 5G and A57 5G are solid but not groundbreaking upgrades. They offer reliable performance, good displays, and useful software features, but the higher prices and limited improvements may leave some users expecting more.