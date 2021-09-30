Samsung Launches Galaxy A52s in Pakistan- Specifications & Features

Samsung has launched a new upper mid-range device named Galaxy A52s in Pakistan. It’s a successor of A52 which was launched earlier this year. It is the first A-series phone to be 5G enabled which will result in hyperfast downloads, high-quality video calling, and live streaming. Currently, only flagship devices offer such an experience so having it in a mid-range device will give users an amazing experience.

It seems that the device is designed for youth and is made to compete against other models that are attracted by young people such as Realme GT Master Edition, OnePlus Nord 2, Poco F3 GT, and the Mi 11

So if you are thinking to buy a less cost device packed with great features, this is one option to consider.

Galaxy A52s: Specifications & Features

This new Samsung phone comes with quad rear cameras and a hole-punch display design. A52s features a 120Hz AMOLED display and Dolby Atmos sound with its stereo speakers. No doubt, this device revolves around the flagship features and mid-range price but it has many similarities to the previous model, including the same display, battery, and cameras however the color options, processor, and 5G enabled is a new addition.

The Samsung Galaxy A52s sports a 6.5-inch immersive Infinity O display with a 20:9 aspect ratio for an edge-to-edge viewing experience and Super AMOLED display for better colors and display quality. The display has a punch-hole cutout and has support for a 120Hz refresh rate. There’s an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G-enabled chip powering the phone along with 8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB of internal storage that can be extended up to 1TB with microSD card. The inclusion of this new chipset is expected to offer better performance over the older A52’s Snapdragon 750G.

As far as camera setup is concerned, it has a 64MP main camera sensor that can result in steady photos without shakiness and blurriness and is perfect for nighttime. The 12MP ultra-wide camera catches wider and more detailed pictures/videos and the other two 5MP sensors are included for macro images and depth sensing. There is also a 32MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

Samsung Galaxy A52s is an ultimate mobile powerhouse with IP67 water and dust resistance. It packs 128GB internal storage that can be expanded to 1TB. The NFC support and an in-display fingerprint scanner make the device more attractive. It includes a 4,500mAh battery that supports 25W charging that lasts up to 2 days and can charge up to 50% in 30 minutes

The device gives a perfect gaming experience with the inclusion of a Gamebooster that allows you to have a dedicated userface for all your gaming requirements.

The device has come into two fun color variants ie; Awesome Black and Awesome White.

As far as the price of A52s in Pakistan is concerned, it is priced at PKR 75,999.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Price, Specifications and Renders