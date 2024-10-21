Samsung Launches Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition: Check Out Its Details

Samsung has officially launched the highly anticipated Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition in South Korea. The smartphone comes with notable upgrades in design, camera, and display, making it an exhilarating addition to the foldable market. Let’s dig into the key features, pricing, and specs of the new model.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition Specs

The Special Edition is noticeably thinner and lighter than the vanilla Galaxy Z Fold 6. The new model is 1.5mm thinner and weighs around 3 grams less. Despite the slimmer design, it boasts IP48 dust resistance and IPX8 water resistance ratings, providing durability under different conditions.

One of the noticeable upgrades in the Z Fold 6 Special Edition is the larger display. The internal screen is an 8-inch Dynamic AMOLED with HDR10+ support. It uses LTPO technology allowing for an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate. Moreover, it delivers smooth visuals for everything from gaming to daily use. On the other hand, the cover display is a 6.5-inch LTPO AMOLED screen. It supports a 120Hz refresh rate, providing a seamless experience when the device is folded.

The Z Fold 6 Special Edition camera system has received a significant upgrade. It features a 200MP primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). Furthermore, a 12MP ultrawide lens and a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and OIS complement it. For selfies, the foldable sports a 4MP front camera on the internal display and a 10MP selfie camera on the cover screen.

The latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset powers it, offering top-tier performance for both productivity and entertainment. Coupled with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, the foldable can handle multitasking, gaming, and high-intensity apps. It runs on Android 14-based OneUI 6.0, which includes Samsung’s AI suite, Galaxy AI, offering smart features like app suggestions and improved power efficiency. The phone houses a 4,400mAh battery with 25W wired and 15W wireless fast charging support.

Pricing and Availability

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition Price is KRW 2,789,600 (around Rs. 1,70,000). It will be available in Black Shadow color. It comes in a single configuration of 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. Sales in South Korea will begin on October 25, however, there is no word yet on its global or Indian release.

The only downside for international buyers is that there is no confirmed global release date yet. However, the expectation for this special edition continues to build, as it could give tough competition to other high-end foldables on the market.

